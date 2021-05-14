Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.57. Masonite International posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

DOOR stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Masonite International by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

