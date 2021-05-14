Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.35 Million

Equities analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to post sales of $23.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $18.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $88.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $90.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $88.15 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $88.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $50,830.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $110,018. 20.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

