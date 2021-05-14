Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.52. Tapestry posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 348%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.52.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Tapestry by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. 5,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

