Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $769.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce $769.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $797.00 million. The Middleby reported sales of $471.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.44.

Shares of MIDD opened at $170.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $186.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 75.4% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 49,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,284 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in The Middleby in the first quarter valued at $9,997,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 254.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,997,000 after acquiring an additional 298,800 shares in the last quarter.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

