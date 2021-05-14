Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.39. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $14.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $929.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

