Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.39. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Investment.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $14.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $929.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Apollo Investment Company Profile
Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.
