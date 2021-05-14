Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

AUTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

AUTL opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $316.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

