Zacks: Brokerages Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Delek US posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Delek US’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS.

DK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

NYSE:DK opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

