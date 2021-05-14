Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Post $1.59 EPS

Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.65. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.32. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

