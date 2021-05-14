Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.73. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $160.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $166.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 29.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

