Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 278,306 shares during the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$4.98 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,378. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

