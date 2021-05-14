Zacks: Brokerages Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will announce earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.16. ServiceNow reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,019 shares of company stock worth $9,770,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW opened at $454.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a one year low of $351.51 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 128.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

