Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.23). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

VIRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRX. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

