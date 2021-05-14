Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Zovio posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

ZVO opened at $2.15 on Friday. Zovio has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Zovio during the 1st quarter valued at $3,193,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zovio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,654,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Zovio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 640,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,498 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Zovio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zovio by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 110,595 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

