ZB Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $254.38 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $254.38 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00091428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.68 or 0.01183935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00067077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00113579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00063386 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

