Zeepin Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $254,895.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zeepin has traded up 53.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00094513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.00 or 0.00608826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.42 or 0.00237155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004925 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $582.22 or 0.01166025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $604.67 or 0.01210985 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

