Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.00611114 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00209676 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.00293333 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015668 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 292.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars.

