Zen Protocol Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0752 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

