Zenfuse (ZEFU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $737,775.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and $737,775.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00091428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.68 or 0.01183935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00067077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00113579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00063386 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,832,476 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

