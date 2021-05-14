ZENZO Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $498.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00078228 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00072858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.00335585 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00043290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00011266 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004401 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.