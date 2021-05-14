Zero Utility Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45,412.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $45,412.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,735.51 or 0.03409295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00091428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.68 or 0.01183935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00067077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00113579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00063386 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.