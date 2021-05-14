Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $32,081.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00607634 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00208409 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.83 or 0.00285196 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015055 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 216.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004840 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,995,960 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

