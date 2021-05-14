ZeroSwap (ZEE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.59 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $44.95 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00091901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.11 or 0.01175870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00069790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00114198 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00063100 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,230,028 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.