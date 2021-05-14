Zeusshield Tops One Day Volume of $3,909.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $597,028.47 and $3,909.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00093308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.38 or 0.01183630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00067967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00115383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063533 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

