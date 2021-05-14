Zigcoin Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00090163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00020373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.88 or 0.01101148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00114003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00063723 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,959,712 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.