Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $181.81 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00111209 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.30 or 0.00867857 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002897 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,573,059,334 coins and its circulating supply is 11,281,592,181 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.