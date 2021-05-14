ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Reaches $0.0041

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $26,332.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.97 or 0.00624259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00081002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.82 or 0.00238243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004975 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.75 or 0.01210381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00037589 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,419,109 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

