Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $165.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.38. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,035.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

