Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells $120,693.54 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $120,693.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Richard Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $134,384.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $60.20. 1,014,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $60.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.