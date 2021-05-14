ZKSwap Hits One Day Volume of $29.05 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $315.84 million and approximately $29.05 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00003197 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00094507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.18 or 0.00603946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00239058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004789 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $588.58 or 0.01176369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $608.84 or 0.01216849 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

