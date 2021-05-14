ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.94

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.94 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.62). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.60), with a volume of 499,631 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.81 million and a P/E ratio of -175.00.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

