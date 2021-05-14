ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Hits $1.25 on Major Exchanges

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $515,806.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00098068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.95 or 0.00596199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.00244138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $603.26 or 0.01215275 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $609.28 or 0.01227398 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 7,505,784 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

