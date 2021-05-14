zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €221.86 ($261.01).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZO1 shares. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ETR ZO1 traded up €3.20 ($3.76) during trading on Friday, hitting €224.80 ($264.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. zooplus has a 52 week low of €123.40 ($145.18) and a 52 week high of €274.80 ($323.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €251.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €195.71.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

