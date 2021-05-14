ZrCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,775.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $74,775.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00096531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.02 or 0.00599847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.00239534 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004685 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.74 or 0.01166880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.54 or 0.01214776 BTC.

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

