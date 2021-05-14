Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Trading 16% Higher Over Last Week

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded up 219.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zuflo Coin has a total market cap of $79,913.54 and $373.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00092929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.65 or 0.01169858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00067595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00115251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063347 BTC.

About Zuflo Coin

ZFL is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

