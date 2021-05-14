Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 37,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 87,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $7,457,869.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 89,999 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $8,051,310.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,898,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock worth $125,864,368. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $91.41. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

