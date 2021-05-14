Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,331 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Amphenol by 89.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Amphenol by 1,742.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 130.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Amphenol by 137.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after buying an additional 218,637 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 228.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.