Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 574.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569,654 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.98.

EDU opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

