Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.81 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,303 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $173.58 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.21 and its 200-day moving average is $188.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

