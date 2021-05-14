Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock worth $117,785 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $84.05 and a one year high of $154.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.