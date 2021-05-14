Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 235.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,571 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Robert Half International worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Robert Half International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,216,000 after buying an additional 810,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Robert Half International by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after buying an additional 613,471 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $88.61 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $91.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average is $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

