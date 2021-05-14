Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after acquiring an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,273,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,167,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total transaction of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,458,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,503 shares of company stock worth $16,349,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

MKTX stock opened at $452.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $503.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

