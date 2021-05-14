Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,460 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

WEC stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.