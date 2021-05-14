Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ZURVY traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. 127,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,950. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

