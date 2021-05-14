Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 3,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $180.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $9.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 356,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 227,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70,113 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 649,418 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 927,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 189,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

