Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.16.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $127,299.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,769.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 20,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $208,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 589,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,615,956. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,136,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Zynga has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -332.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

