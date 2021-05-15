$0.11 EPS Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.23 million.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,925,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,528,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,833,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

