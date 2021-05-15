$0.13 EPS Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Alkermes posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,647 shares of company stock worth $7,743,260. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 40,673 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Alkermes by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. 1,645,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.39, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

