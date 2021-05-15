$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. Rackspace Technology posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

RXT stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,077. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $7,570,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

