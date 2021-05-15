$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.31. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after buying an additional 7,311,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $32,724,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 798,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

SMPL opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

