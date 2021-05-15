-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($1.76) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on OXY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 58,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

